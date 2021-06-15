WSFA to host COVID-19 vaccine phone bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More businesses are lifting their health-related restrictions and things are returning to normal.

But despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccines that are aiding that return to normalcy, health leaders say Alabamians are still getting sick from the virus.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health say the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

WSFA 12 News, ADPH and the Medical Association of Alabama are coming together to answer any questions you have about the vaccines through a phone bank.

On Tuesday, June 22, local doctors will be answering the phones and your questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

We encourage you to call and ask your COVID-19-related questions. Share this information with loved ones who may have concerns about becoming vaccinated.

The number to the phone bank will be shared right here and on WSFA 12 News on the day of the event.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.