2 arrested after Montgomery woman's 'suicide' found to be homicide

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado. Her apparent suicide has since been ruled a homicide and two people have been arrested.(Source: Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama death investigation that was initially believed to be a case of suicide is now being investigated as a murder, and two people have since been arrested.

On June 3, the body of Montgomery resident Jenita Maldonado was found in a wooded area off South County Road 20 in Dale County. Based on the information the Dale County Sheriff’s Office had at the time of her death, it was believed Maldonado took her own life.

Later on, the sheriff’s office found inconsistencies in some developing information related to Maldonado’s death. They determined Maldonado was actually the victim of a homicide.

The case continued on as a death investigation until Tuesday when the sheriff’s office developed and then charged two suspects, Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton, with murder.

Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita...
Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita Maldonado.(Source: Dale County Jail, Shelby County Jail)

Lovequist is being held in the Dale County Jail awaiting her first court appearance. Sutton is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on unrelated charges, though he’ll be brought back to Dale County to face charges at some future date.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other details about the case, including a possible motive, but did credit members of the public that it said came forward with “different pieces of information” that helped detectives solve the case.

