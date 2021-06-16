AHSAA executive staff changes coming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that several executive staff members will be taking on new responsibilities.

Incoming AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said Jamie Lee, Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association Director, will be transitioning into a new role for AHSAA, which includes working with all championship sports, corporate partners and managing all contracts.

Lee, an Auburn University graduate, taught math and was a basketball coach for 22 years at Decatur High School and Grissom before joining the executive staff in 2017, according to AHSAA. He said he’s looking forward to his new position, and he will continue to oversee basketball.

“I am thankful that Coach (Steve) Savarese believed in me and gave me the opportunity to work here four years ago,” Lee said. “I have been fortunate to serve as the Director of the AHSADCA. I enjoyed that role tremendously. With the change in leadership, comes change in opportunities.”

Brandon Dean will replace Lee as the AHSADCA Director. According to AHSAA, Dean came to the organization in 2019 from the Montgomery Public Schools System, where he served as the system’s athletic director. Hes also served as a principal, assistant principal, and teacher/coach for MPS.

“Since the day I walked into the AHSAA office, Coach Savarese has challenged me to be better than the day before. I am forever grateful to him for his steady hand,” Dean said. “Although I am sad to see him go, I am deeply humbled by the confidence Mr. Briggs has in me as I take on this new role.”

Jeff Segars, Vestavia Hills High School Athletic Director, will also be joining the executive staff as an assistant director, Briggs said. He has served as a teacher, coach and administrator at VHHS. AHSAA said his commitment to excellence has shown in every aspect of the VHHS athletic program, which he has managed as athletic director since 2015.

He has also served as assistant athletic director to Vestavia’s head football coach Buddy Anderson before his promotion.

“I am now looking forward to this new challenge and the chance to grow,” Segars said. “The AHSAA is such an outstanding organization, and I have much respect for Mr. Briggs, the AHSAA staff and for Mr. Savarese. I want to contribute in any way I can.”

“I am excited to announce these staff adjustments. We are fortunate to have such a strong staff in place already. Jamie Lee brings a wealth of experience and expertise into his new position, and Brandon Dean, who has been working closely with the AHSADCA in his current role, will do an outstanding job in leading our coaches’ organization,” said Briggs. “I am also thrilled to announce the addition of Jeff Segars. His leadership as athletic director at Vestavia Hills is well documented. His tremendous knowledge concerning education-based athletics, his leadership skills and his strong technology background will make him an exceptional addition to our AHSAA Executive Staff.”

