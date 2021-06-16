Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event returns to Troy

The college showcase gives high school baseball players a chance to impress college scouts while learning the basics of collegiate athletics.
By Hailey Sutton
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eight teams made up of the best baseball players in the state gathered at Troy University this week hoping to show off their skills on the diamond in the 22nd annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event.

“This is the varsity event, and it includes 2022 and 2023 kids from all around the state,” said ABCA Executive Director Barry Dean. “We’ve got about 140 kids down here, and we’re just excited to have them seen by the college coaches.”

The players worked directly with college coaches while also learning more about recruitment,...
The players worked directly with college coaches while also learning more about recruitment, enrollment and academics at the collegiat level.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The event has a history of helping players advance their careers on the diamond, including notable names like Tyler Stovall and Ethan Wilson. In addition to getting exposure to college scouts, the All-Star event also prepares young players for the grind of collegiate athletics.

“That’s always been the mission is to get these kids seen for an affordable price,” said Dean. “Now it’s turned into a camp off the field, so it’s a unique event and when kids get here and the parents get here, they really love it.”

“You get to hear different opinions from coaches saying what they like, what they don’t, what you need to work on and just overall meeting new people and having fun like I said before,” added Stanhope Elmore rising junior Chase Williams.

The three-day event is geared at showcasing each players’ talents, and includes traditional batting practice and games, as well as informational sessions on recruiting, enrollment, and academics.

The players say it’s an easy and helpful way to get better at baseball.

“The coaches tell me what spots are my weakness, and what spots are my strongest and what I need to get better on, and just play the game of baseball,” said Williams. “Have fun, chill out and ask questions if you need to.”

The showcase will run through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Cost revealed as Montgomery approves sizable pay raises for all city employees
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
Carl Smith III is charged with murder following the June 8 death of Anthony Jackson in...
Suspect charged in June 8 Montgomery homicide
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville

Latest News

Former Auburn athletic director releases 7th book
Former Auburn athletic director releases 7th book
Alabama Baseball Coaches Association underclassmen all-star event
Alabama Baseball Coaches Association underclassmen all-star event
David Housel signed his new book at Chappy's Deli in Montgomery on June 16, 2021.
Former Auburn athletics director David Housel holds book signing in Montgomery
The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that several executive staff...
AHSAA executive staff changes coming