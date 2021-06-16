Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event returns to Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eight teams made up of the best baseball players in the state gathered at Troy University this week hoping to show off their skills on the diamond in the 22nd annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event.

“This is the varsity event, and it includes 2022 and 2023 kids from all around the state,” said ABCA Executive Director Barry Dean. “We’ve got about 140 kids down here, and we’re just excited to have them seen by the college coaches.”

The players worked directly with college coaches while also learning more about recruitment, enrollment and academics at the collegiat level. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The event has a history of helping players advance their careers on the diamond, including notable names like Tyler Stovall and Ethan Wilson. In addition to getting exposure to college scouts, the All-Star event also prepares young players for the grind of collegiate athletics.

“That’s always been the mission is to get these kids seen for an affordable price,” said Dean. “Now it’s turned into a camp off the field, so it’s a unique event and when kids get here and the parents get here, they really love it.”

“You get to hear different opinions from coaches saying what they like, what they don’t, what you need to work on and just overall meeting new people and having fun like I said before,” added Stanhope Elmore rising junior Chase Williams.

The three-day event is geared at showcasing each players’ talents, and includes traditional batting practice and games, as well as informational sessions on recruiting, enrollment, and academics.

The players say it’s an easy and helpful way to get better at baseball.

“The coaches tell me what spots are my weakness, and what spots are my strongest and what I need to get better on, and just play the game of baseball,” said Williams. “Have fun, chill out and ask questions if you need to.”

The showcase will run through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.