Alabama judge censured after cursing, threatening defendant

The Alabama Court of the Judiciary ruled on Wednesday that Leeds Municipal Judge Clifton Price...
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary ruled on Wednesday that Leeds Municipal Judge Clifton Price violated judicial ethics with the 2020 outburst.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A state ethics panel in Alabama has censured a municipal judge who cursed at and threatened a defendant.

The Alabama Court of the Judiciary ruled on Wednesday that Leeds Municipal Judge Clifton Price violated judicial ethics with the 2020 outburst.

Price was censured and ordered to apologize.

The panel said the outburst occurred after a traffic court defendant asked for a new judge because Price’s adult son was a passenger in a vehicle that hit her car in 2018.

The court said Price yelled profanity, threatened to take action against her if she sued his son and called her disparaging names.

