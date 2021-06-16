Burglary suspect takes hundreds of dollars of tobacco from Prattville store

AUTAUGA COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement is looking for a suspect who smashed out the window of a Prattville gas station and then fled with hundreds of dollars worth of tobacco products.

The suspect targeted the CITGO gas station on Highway 31 just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Dressed in dark clothing with a hoodie and surgical mask, the unknown suspect was captured on security video walking in the parking lot, then peering in the windows.

The person walked away for a moment, then came running back, hurling a car jack at a window.

After shattering the glass, the suspect climbed into the business. Less than two minutes after first appearing on camera, the suspect threw the jack back through the window and fled the scene with a garbage bag toward County Road 85.

When captured, the suspect will be charged with burglary and theft.

