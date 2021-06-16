Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Burglary suspect takes hundreds of dollars of tobacco from Prattville store

The suspect targeted the CITGO gas station on Highway 31 just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect targeted the CITGO gas station on Highway 31 just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement is looking for a suspect who smashed out the window of a Prattville gas station and then fled with hundreds of dollars worth of tobacco products.

The suspect targeted the CITGO gas station on Highway 31 just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Dressed in dark clothing with a hoodie and surgical mask, the unknown suspect was captured on security video walking in the parking lot, then peering in the windows.

The person walked away for a moment, then came running back, hurling a car jack at a window.

After shattering the glass, the suspect climbed into the business. Less than two minutes after first appearing on camera, the suspect threw the jack back through the window and fled the scene with a garbage bag toward County Road 85.

When captured, the suspect will be charged with burglary and theft.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Cost revealed as Montgomery approves sizable pay raises for all city employees
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
Carl Smith III is charged with murder following the June 8 death of Anthony Jackson in...
Suspect charged in June 8 Montgomery homicide
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville

Latest News

Alabama State Bar honors civil rights attorney Fred Gray
Alabama State Bar honors civil rights attorney Fred Gray
Montgomery's Madison Park community hoping for solution to sewage issue
Montgomery's Madison Park community hoping for solution to sewage issue
David Housel signed his new book at Chappy's Deli in Montgomery on June 16, 2021.
Former Auburn athletics director David Housel holds book signing in Montgomery
Tropics
Feeling much better, but we’re watching the tropics