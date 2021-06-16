Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for stronger gun safety measures Wednesday as she marked Congress’ passage of legislation designating the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others there.

The Senate voted final congressional approval of the bill last week and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it soon. The site will not be part of the National Park System and the measure forbids federal money from being spent on it.

Pelosi formally signed the bill, a routine procedural step before sending legislation to the White House. That created an opportunity for a photo op with Florida and LGBTQ lawmakers.

Citing background check and other gun measures that have long failed to clear the Senate, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “It’s really important for survivors to know we are not going away until the job is done.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Cost revealed as Montgomery approves sizable pay raises for all city employees
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Carl Smith III is charged with murder following the June 8 death of Anthony Jackson in...
Suspect charged in June 8 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker...
Dead ‘murder hornet’ near Seattle is 1st found in US in 2021
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact.