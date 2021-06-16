Advertise
Dadeville man dead in apparent drowning

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbet said his deputies are investigating an apparent drowning...
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbet said his deputies are investigating an apparent drowning that happened at Dare Park.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was pulled from the water at a park in Dadeville Tuesday afternoon.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbet said deputies responded to Dare Park on Youngs Ferry Road, not far from Lake Martin, at 3:23 p.m. on reports of a possible drowning.

The victim, since identified as 22-year-old Kentravious Moon, of Dadeville, was pulled from the water and given CPR while being transported to Lakeshore Community Hospital.

The sheriff confirmed Moon has since died.

At this time, the victim’s body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery to determine an exact cause of death.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to indicate the victim’s body was found Tuesday, not Wednesday as initially reported.

