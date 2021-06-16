Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

FBI takes over Phenix City shooting; possible hate crime

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Federal authorities are now getting involved in a Phenix City shooting as the case may be deemed a hate crime.

Phenix City police are directing News Leader 9 to the FBI for inquiries about the shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Third Avenue in Phenix City Friday night.

”I feel really bad about that. It’s just sad that we can not go out and enjoy ourselves anymore because of the shootings all over the world. Something needs to be done about it,“ said Alman Doleman.

Columbus police say they have not turned over their case against Justin Roberts to the FBI.

We’ve reached out to the FBI for a comment and we are waiting to hear back from the agency.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Cost revealed as Montgomery approves sizable pay raises for all city employees
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Lagregory Barnwell faces multiple charges in Montgomery County and murder in Macon County.
Murder suspect on bond arrested again after alleged chase in Montgomery

Latest News

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire left a Montgomery home damaged Tuesday.
Kitchen fire leaves home damaged in Montgomery
The system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 90% chance of development.
Feeling much better, but we’re watching the tropics
Screenshot from security camera footage of lawsuit service
Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home
Montgomery mayor addresses police chief's resignation
Montgomery mayor addresses police chief's resignation