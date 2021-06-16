Feeling much better, but we’re watching the tropics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enjoy the next couple of days because the more comfortable air that moved in late yesterday won’t stick around for long.

We will have a rare summertime combination of low humidity, ample sunshine and completely dry weather. Highs today will stay in the 87-91 degree range, with highs tomorrow in the lower 90s.

Sunshine, low humidity and highs near 90 characterize Wednesday's forecast. (WSFA 12 News)

The mornings will be especially pleasant with temperatures in the lower and middle 60s both Thursday morning and Friday morning. Considering our average low this time of year is nearing 70, we will certainly take that!

Rain chances will return as early as late Friday afternoon courtesy of...

...the tropics! Yes, here we are in mid-June talking about our weather being dictated by a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. The system is currently located in the Bay of Campeche, but will move northward toward the northwester Gulf Coast by the weekend.

Rain and storms will return this weekend into next week, but exact details are still uncertain. (WSFA 12 News)

As it moves northward, it has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. Regardless of whether or not it officially develops, a surge of deep tropical moisture will push right into the Deep South, including Central Alabama.

That will lead to a return of very muggy conditions and increased rain chances. The highest chance and coverage of rain and scattered thunderstorms will likely come over the weekend into early next week. Friday may feature a few isolated showers as clouds increase throughout the day, but that would be about it.

Humidity levels rise big-time heading into the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

There is still a fair amount of disagreement between models with this system. Not only that, but the forecast details will undoubtedly change over the next couple of days. For that reason, we’re capping rain chances in the 40-60% “medium” category as of now.

Still, based on what we’re seeing we will have the risk of heavy rain and even some flooding. Most guidance suggests a solid 3-6″ (or more) of rain between Friday night and Tuesday.

Rain totals over the next week will reach 3-6"+ across the southern half of Alabama. Exact totals, placement of the highest rainfall and any flooding concerns are still not set in stone. (WSFA 12 News)

It’ll be important to continue checking back because exact rain chances, rain totals and high/low temperatures will certainly need to be fine tuned as details become more clear.

