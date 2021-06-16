Former Auburn athletics director David Housel holds book signing in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn athletics director David Housel no doubt has stories he can tell.

He has told many stories through his writing.

Housel has written six books through the years, mostly centered around Auburn.

Now, Housel is “spreading his wings” a little more with the release of his seventh book titled “From the Backbooth at Chappy’s: Stories of the South: Football, Politics, Religion, and More.”

“This is the first book that is not an Auburn book per say. This book has given me the freedom to say and express thoughts and feelings unrelated to Auburn, which I’ve done,” said Housel.

Housel held a book-signing event at the Chappy’s Deli in Montgomery on Wednesday and got the chance to meet face-to-face with folks.

David Housel signed his new book at Chappy's Deli in Montgomery on June 16, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The title of the book? Well, it’s simple.

“Well, my breakfast spot in Auburn is the back booth at Chappy’s, literally, the back booth on the right. I’ve been eating there since I retired in 2006, and that’s where a lot of these stories come from, where a lot of the thoughts come from. So this is a potpourri of back booth at Chappy’s in Auburn, Alabama,” Housel said.

Housel graduated from Auburn in 1969.

He went on to teach journalism at the university from 1972-80.

He was the sports information director from 1981-93 and served as the director of athletics from 1994-2005.

