Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Kitchen fire leaves home damaged in Montgomery

An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire left a Montgomery home damaged Tuesday.
An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire left a Montgomery home damaged Tuesday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire left a Montgomery home damaged Tuesday.

According to Montgomery Fire Assistant Chief S. L. Cooper, firefighters were called to a home in the 5300 block of Greensboro Drive at 5:29 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home and quickly worked to extinguish the blaze.

Cooper says everyone was able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Cost revealed as Montgomery approves sizable pay raises for all city employees
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Lagregory Barnwell faces multiple charges in Montgomery County and murder in Macon County.
Murder suspect on bond arrested again after alleged chase in Montgomery

Latest News

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
The system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 90% chance of development.
Feeling much better, but we’re watching the tropics
Screenshot from security camera footage of lawsuit service
Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home
Montgomery mayor addresses police chief's resignation
Montgomery mayor addresses police chief's resignation