Kitchen fire leaves home damaged in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire left a Montgomery home damaged Tuesday.

According to Montgomery Fire Assistant Chief S. L. Cooper, firefighters were called to a home in the 5300 block of Greensboro Drive at 5:29 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home and quickly worked to extinguish the blaze.

Cooper says everyone was able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.