Selma mayor, police discuss recent violence, 10 homicides

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma’s mayor and police chief called a news conference Wednesday to update residents on a homicide arrest and to discuss the city’s efforts to solve 10 murders so far in 2021.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford confirmed the Tuesday afternoon arrest of Lemarty Pope on a murder charge stemming from a late May homicide. Pope, 20, is accused of shooting to death Anthony Howard on May 24 in the 1200 block of Tremonte Street.

He turned himself in at the Selma Police Department and was immediately charged with murder and transferred to the Dallas County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

Court documents indicate the victim was shot nearly a dozen times at point blank range with a high-powered firearm. A motive was not clear.

Fulford said with Pope’s arrest, the police department has now made seven arrests in the city’s 10 homicides of 2021.

Mayor James Perkins Jr. said he wanted “to let those who engage in these criminal activities to know that seven out of 10 is a great record in terms of identifying and making arrests in these crimes.”

Perkins cautioned the public against reading into the silence of police on each case, stating that “when we’re dealing with crime, when you’re dealing with murder and shootings, the less you hear from public officials and the less you hear from the police department, that means that a lot of work is actually being done.”

The mayor said the city is not dealing with “crosstown gang violence” but something “more intimate, more personal.” He said the victims and suspects “in virtually every one of these cases, they knew each other. They had relationships with each other.”

The mayor said police are still chasing leads in the other three unsolved homicides and asked the public for patience.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

