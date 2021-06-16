Suspect charged in June 8 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in a homicide investigation.

The victim in this case is 32-year-old Anthony Jackson. Police say Jackson was fatally shot in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle on June 8.

Investigators say they identified the suspect as 21-year-old Carl Smith III. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Smith was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say the circumstances remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.