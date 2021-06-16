Advertise
Suspect charged in June 8 Montgomery homicide

Carl Smith III is charged in the murder of Anthony Jackson.
Carl Smith III is charged in the murder of Anthony Jackson.(Source: Gray News)
By Jonathan Grass
Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in a homicide investigation.

The victim in this case is 32-year-old Anthony Jackson. Police say Jackson was fatally shot in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle on June 8.

Investigators say they identified the suspect as 21-year-old Carl Smith III. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Smith was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say the circumstances remain under investigation.

