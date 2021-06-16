Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death...
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death of Martavious Thomas, 31.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified in a Montgomery homicide case and is now being sought by Montgomery police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Martavious Thomas, 31.

Thomas was found dead around 9 p.m. on May 6 in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Johnson is 5′4″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs. He is known to go by “Zay” or “LiL” and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also reach the Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force at 334-320-1503

Tips leading to an arrest may lead to a cash reward

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Cost revealed as Montgomery approves sizable pay raises for all city employees
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Carl Smith III is charged with murder following the June 8 death of Anthony Jackson in...
Suspect charged in June 8 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

.
Crash involving pedestrian on Hwy. 80
A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery is blocking all lanes, according to the Alabama Department...
Highway 80 in Montgomery blocked by crash
The system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 90% chance of development.
Feeling much better, but we’re watching the tropics
Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault
UPDATE: Russell Co. High School baseball coach found guilty of assaulting student-athlete