Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified in a Montgomery homicide case and is now being sought by Montgomery police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Martavious Thomas, 31.

Thomas was found dead around 9 p.m. on May 6 in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Johnson is 5′4″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs. He is known to go by “Zay” or “LiL” and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also reach the Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force at 334-320-1503

Tips leading to an arrest may lead to a cash reward

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.