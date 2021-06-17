Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

80-acre multifunction park under development in Pike Road

The 80-acre park being developed off Trotman Road was donated by John “Bubba” Trotman and family.
The 80-acre park being developed off Trotman Road was donated by John “Bubba” Trotman and family.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A project is underway to construct a multifunctional park in Pike Road that can host outdoor activities and community events. The site is being called the Agriculture, Recreation and Performing Arts Park.

“This has been on our drawing board for quite a while,” Mayor Gordon Stone said, adding that planning began back in 2006.

The 80-acre park being developed off Trotman Road was donated by John “Bubba” Trotman and family. The facility will feature softball and youth baseball fields, an arena that can host equestrian sports and large events, as well spots for gardening and working with livestock.

“It really has been a vision piece to connect to that historically significant agrarian part of Pike Road, our roots run deep into agriculture out here, and at the same time that very fast-growing, young family component of Pike Road,” Stone said.

The city said land is being designated for an amphitheater, walking trails and fields that can host archery and disc golf.

A building with meeting rooms should open in the next month. The facility is shared with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, which is partnered with Auburn University and Alabama A&M University.

“What a neat opportunity to be able to bring that service to Pike Road, and serve not only our people, but the whole county,” Stone said.

The mayor said the price tag for the new building, the arena and the construction currently underway is in the “million dollar range” each.

“I’m proud of our town council, and I’m proud of our administrative team, because what we’ve tried to do each year is to take resources and set them aside and plan for the future so we would have the ability to do this,” Stone said.

This year’s SummerFest Fourth of July celebration will be held across the street from the new park. The firework show will be on July 1 at Rolling Hills Park and Cottonwood Golf Club.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery is blocking all lanes, according to the Alabama Department...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Highway 80 in Montgomery
Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death...
Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Montgomery's first Black mayor reflects on what Juneteenth means
Montgomery's first Black mayor reflects on what Juneteenth means
Ivey hosts ceremonial bill signing for legislation passed in 2021 session
Ivey hosts ceremonial bill signing for legislation passed in 2021 session
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip