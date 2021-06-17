80-acre multifunction park under development in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A project is underway to construct a multifunctional park in Pike Road that can host outdoor activities and community events. The site is being called the Agriculture, Recreation and Performing Arts Park.

“This has been on our drawing board for quite a while,” Mayor Gordon Stone said, adding that planning began back in 2006.

The 80-acre park being developed off Trotman Road was donated by John “Bubba” Trotman and family. The facility will feature softball and youth baseball fields, an arena that can host equestrian sports and large events, as well spots for gardening and working with livestock.

“It really has been a vision piece to connect to that historically significant agrarian part of Pike Road, our roots run deep into agriculture out here, and at the same time that very fast-growing, young family component of Pike Road,” Stone said.

The city said land is being designated for an amphitheater, walking trails and fields that can host archery and disc golf.

A building with meeting rooms should open in the next month. The facility is shared with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, which is partnered with Auburn University and Alabama A&M University.

“What a neat opportunity to be able to bring that service to Pike Road, and serve not only our people, but the whole county,” Stone said.

The mayor said the price tag for the new building, the arena and the construction currently underway is in the “million dollar range” each.

“I’m proud of our town council, and I’m proud of our administrative team, because what we’ve tried to do each year is to take resources and set them aside and plan for the future so we would have the ability to do this,” Stone said.

This year’s SummerFest Fourth of July celebration will be held across the street from the new park. The firework show will be on July 1 at Rolling Hills Park and Cottonwood Golf Club.

