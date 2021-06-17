Advertise
Alabama state offices closed Friday to mark Juneteenth

Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.
Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has informed all state department heads that state offices will be closed Friday.

The decision comes hours after President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday, which will be observed annually on June 19.

Because that date falls on a Saturday in 2021, the observation will take place on Friday, June 18.

Ivey said with Biden’s signature making it a federal holiday, she is authorizing Friday as a state holiday, meaning state offices will be closed and state employees, other than in positions where it is essential to maintain personnel, will have the day off.

Those state employees who can’t take Friday off will be allowed a day off as soon as possible, the governor said.

