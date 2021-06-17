Advertise
Chilton County Schools to reopen with on campus instruction

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Schools, based on guidance from the Alabama Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Public Health, released their reopening plan which includes on campus instruction with no online learning option.

Virtual school is available for grades 9th-12th and will follow the Chilton County Schools Virtual School handbook. Contact your student’s home school for information.

Chilton County Schools reopen in August 2021.

Face Coverings: Face coverings will be optional for employees and students. Face coverings should follow the same guidelines as the dress code policy.

Hand Sanitizer: Hand sanitizing stations will be located at school entrances, classrooms, bathrooms and common areas.

Air filtration: Air filtration devices will be in each classroom, office and common areas.

Water fountains: Water fountains will be used. Touchless water fountains will be used as much as possible.

Cleaning and Disinfecting: Spray and wipe down occupied areas and continue with increased floor cleaning.

Guests: Guests will not be allowed on campus at this time. All conferences and required meetings may be conducted virtually. School based administrators have the authority to give access to guests for safety and operation of the school.

Read the full plan here:

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

