EastChase 'Summer Nights at The Shoppes' underway

The sounds of summer have returned to The Shoppes at EastChase. Summer Nights at The Shoppes,...
The sounds of summer have returned to The Shoppes at EastChase. Summer Nights at The Shoppes, formally known as Sounds of Summer, is underway.(Source: The Shoppes at EastChase)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sounds of summer have returned to The Shoppes at EastChase. Summer Nights at The Shoppes, formally known as Sounds of Summer, is underway.

The free concert takes place every Thursday in June in the parking lot near H&M from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, according to organizers. A different local band is featured each weak, along with food trucks and children’s activities.

“Summer Nights at The Shoppes will provide families with fun entertainment during the week, as well as a great venue to support local musicians,” said Suzanna Wasserman Edwards, Vice President for Marketing with Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors.

This week’s lineup will feature the Clay Barker Band. The event will wrap up with Fents the Band performing June 24.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

