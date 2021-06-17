Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Father, daughter meet for first time after 53 years

By KFSN Staff
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) - Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and 2,000 miles kept them apart.

A surprise result from Ancestry DNA set the whole story in motion.

Deb Scales went from researching her nationality to discovering a new reality.

“I wanted to know more about my ancestry. I wanted to know, you know, was I mostly Irish or Scottish or English or whatnot,” Scales said.

The man Scales believed to be her father died last year, so Scales went to Ancestry DNA for answers he could no longer provide. It was only through them that she discovered that man wasn’t her biological father.

A common match helped solved the puzzle.

Scales said she discovered she was a 25% match with someone who she didn’t know. From there, she found another match and another, and got to wondering how she was related to them.

That first match turned out to be Tim Herrick’s sister.

“Six weeks ago, my sister called me and said that this young lady from Tennessee said that she was family,” Herrick said. “Well, I said ‘How is she family?’ And my sister said her and Deb are 25%.”

Herrick said 53 years ago was a long time, so he does not recall much, other than he was a bachelor at the time.

Herrick’s now married to his wife of 51 years and has three kids, one stepson, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Now, his family has grown even bigger.

“She’ll be a great addition to the family, we welcome her,” Herrick said.

They both quickly realized they have many similar traits and mannerisms, like the way they eat, the way they walk and even their sense of humor.

“It will still sink in,” Scales said. “It’s still so new and fresh and we just got to feel it out. But, I see him in my eyes, or I see my eyes in his … and it’s just, I look like them and I’ve never looked like anybody.”

Despite the time lost, they’re happy for the unconditional love now.

“I was missing something. And now I feel like I’m home,” Scales said.

In celebration of the newfound family members, relatives from five different states are getting together for a reunion this Father’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery is blocking all lanes, according to the Alabama Department...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Highway 80 in Montgomery
Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death...
Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

A renewed push is on to right the wrongs of the Tulsa race massacre.
Tulsa marks somber Juneteenth 2021 celebration
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet after 53 years thanks to Ancestry DNA result