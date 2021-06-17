Advertise
Fifth arrest made in Tuskegee homicide case

L-R Zavier Isiah Greene, 42; Larobert Demetreon Chapman, 24; Ashaud Bowen, 18; Keon Mourice Jones, 24; and Cornelius Bowen are each charged with murder and attempted murder following a June 12, 2021 Tuskegee homicide.(Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a June 12 shooting that left one dead and another injured, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.

Ashaud Bowen, 18, was arrested Wednesday on murder and attempted murder charges. He’s the fifth suspect charged in the homicide case of Derrick Bailey III, 25, who was found dead in the 2900 Block of Davidson Street.

Another unnamed victim was found with several gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital.

Others previously arrested include Cornelius Bowen, 32, Zavier Isiah Greene, 42, Keon Mourice Jones, 24, and Larobert Demetreon Chapman, 24, each charged with murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing and the Tuskegee Police Department said it’s is working to find more people who were involved. A motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call 334-727-0200, Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Bowen is being held on cash bonds totaling $130,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

