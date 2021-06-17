Former Bama football player Kareem McNeal talks football, fear, family & facing adversity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kareem McNeal is 48 years old and is living life to its best each and everyday, despite facing adversity that most of us cannot comprehend. Its been almost 28 years since the former University of Alabama football player was paralyzed in a car crash back in July of 1995.

“I know what happened to me, but I don’t remember the moment of the crash,” said McNeal. “I broke my back and I was told I would never walk again, but I still had a lot to live for. So, over time I worked and God opened up doors for me to live life in a way I never imagined.”

McNeal is married, a father of four, teaches at Shelton State Community College, volunteers as a high school assistant football coach, along with enjoying gardening and cooking, all from a wheelchair.

McNeal graduated from Alabama in 1996 and received a Master’s Degree in 1999. His story and approach to life is one we all can be inspired by.

