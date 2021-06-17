Advertise
Geneva man killed in Dale Co. wreck

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva man is dead after a wreck in Dale County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says, the wreck happened just after 9 PM Wednesday night.

A vehicle driven by Robert Parks of Dothan left the roadway and struck a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, 36-year-old Brian Edward Smith of Geneva, was killed in the crash.

The wreck happened on JB Chapman Road about a half-mile west of Dothan.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

