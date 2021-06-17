Advertise
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms a body that was found Wednesday afternoon is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Deputies say there was an incident in the 8800 block of Woodley Road around 3 p.m. The nature of that incident was not disclosed.

The sheriff’s office confirmed one person is dead. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Brandon Todd.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was released.

