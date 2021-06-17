Investigators say motive may never be determined in deadly Mueller shooting

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every detective with the Albertville Police Department is currently digging for answers following the fatal shooting at the Mueller company Tuesday, and have been conducting interviews all day.

Assistant Police Chief J.T. Cartee tells says the process is a long and thorough one but moves the team closer to answers. The main priority right now is trying to figure out why this ever happened.

“We might never know. Cause the person that knows, he’s deceased, you know he shot himself so, we might not never know the truth. But, it’s not gonna stop us from searching for it,” said Cartee.

Cartee says Tuesday’s shooting is one of the worst tragedies the area has seen in a very long time. He sympathizes with everyone involved including the shooter, Andreas Horton’s, family.

”Those folks are hurting too. Despite what you think about the person that did this, they loved him too and they lost a loved one. They’re wanting to know the same thing that the folks that lost loved ones at the plant, they want to know why,” said Cartee.

A search warrant has not been conducted on the Horton’s family home. Cartee says that’s because the family has been fully cooperative during the investigation.

”They want to know why this happened too and so they’re working with us to try to discover that. Should the investigation find that it is necessary to search the house, a search warrant will be obtained. But at this point right now, they’re cooperative with us. Officers have been in the house so, we’ll see how it unfolds,” said Cartee.

When and if a motive is discovered behind this deadly workplace shooting, as well as any new discoveries in the case, WAFF 48 will keep you informed on-air and online.

