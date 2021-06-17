Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Investigators say motive may never be determined in deadly Mueller shooting

“We might never know the truth, but that’s not gonna stop us from searching for it,”
By Madison Scarpino
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every detective with the Albertville Police Department is currently digging for answers following the fatal shooting at the Mueller company Tuesday, and have been conducting interviews all day.

Assistant Police Chief J.T. Cartee tells says the process is a long and thorough one but moves the team closer to answers. The main priority right now is trying to figure out why this ever happened.

“We might never know. Cause the person that knows, he’s deceased, you know he shot himself so, we might not never know the truth. But, it’s not gonna stop us from searching for it,” said Cartee.

Cartee says Tuesday’s shooting is one of the worst tragedies the area has seen in a very long time. He sympathizes with everyone involved including the shooter, Andreas Horton’s, family.

”Those folks are hurting too. Despite what you think about the person that did this, they loved him too and they lost a loved one. They’re wanting to know the same thing that the folks that lost loved ones at the plant, they want to know why,” said Cartee.

A search warrant has not been conducted on the Horton’s family home. Cartee says that’s because the family has been fully cooperative during the investigation.

”They want to know why this happened too and so they’re working with us to try to discover that. Should the investigation find that it is necessary to search the house, a search warrant will be obtained. But at this point right now, they’re cooperative with us. Officers have been in the house so, we’ll see how it unfolds,” said Cartee.

When and if a motive is discovered behind this deadly workplace shooting, as well as any new discoveries in the case, WAFF 48 will keep you informed on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery is blocking all lanes, according to the Alabama Department...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Highway 80 in Montgomery
Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death...
Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Potential rainfall over the next 5 days.
One more dry day before a tropical system arrives
Chilton County Schools to reopen with on campus instruction
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge
Saharan dust as of 8 p.m. CDT June 18th, 2021.
Dust all the way from the Sahara Desert has moved in