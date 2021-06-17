Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests child abuse suspect

Advertise
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on child abuse charges.

On June 15, deputies responded to 112 Lee Road 250 in Salem in reference to a two year old female who was vomiting and lethargic.

The two year old girl was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where medical staff determined that the child was a victim of child abuse.

Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division conducted a joint investigation and determined that abuse occurred in both Lee County and Muscogee County.

The investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Katie Farish Booker of Salem, who was the custodian of the two year old female at the time the abuse was discovered.

Katie Farish Booker is charged with torture, willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age by responsible person, which is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

She was booked into the Lee County Detention Center on June 16. Katie Farish Booker was released after posting a bond of $10,000.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651

