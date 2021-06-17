Advertise
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen, last seen in Salem, Ala.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Allona Taylor was last seen June 13 in Salem. Her family believes Taylor could be in the Smiths Station area.

Taylor is 5′9″ and weighs around 165 pounds. She has black hair with a white strip in the front. Taylor was last seen wearing a white hoodie jacket and gray sweatpants. She also has a cross tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone with information should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

