Mayor: Former police chief refused to hire Black officers

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) - A Black Alabama mayor accused of assault by the city’s white former police chief says the two got into a dispute because the chief wouldn’t hire black officers.

Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton told a news conference Thursday that former chief Dennis Reno had a discriminatory practice of refusing to hire African Americans as police officers and wouldn’t change it.

Reno says Newton never gave him a chance.

He swore out a warrant charging the mayor with assault, and Newton surrendered on Wednesday.

He says he didn’t assault Reno and will be cleared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.