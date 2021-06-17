Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Mayor: Former police chief refused to hire Black officers

Black Alabama mayor accused of assault by the city’s white former police chief says the two got...
Black Alabama mayor accused of assault by the city’s white former police chief says the two got into a dispute because the chief wouldn’t hire black officers.
By Associated Press
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) - A Black Alabama mayor accused of assault by the city’s white former police chief says the two got into a dispute because the chief wouldn’t hire black officers.

Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton told a news conference Thursday that former chief Dennis Reno had a discriminatory practice of refusing to hire African Americans as police officers and wouldn’t change it.

Reno says Newton never gave him a chance.

He swore out a warrant charging the mayor with assault, and Newton surrendered on Wednesday.

He says he didn’t assault Reno and will be cleared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery is blocking all lanes, according to the Alabama Department...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Highway 80 in Montgomery
Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death...
Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

The Montgomery County Commission says county offices will be closed Friday to mark the first...
Montgomery county/city offices closed Friday for Juneteenth
PTC 3
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three to bring rain our way
Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.
Alabama state offices closed Friday to mark Juneteenth
U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough toured a COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by the...
VA Secretary tours COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Montgomery