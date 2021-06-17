Montgomery county/city offices closed Friday for Juneteenth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden’s signature creating a federal holiday for Juneteenth is prompting closures beyond the federal government for Friday.

Following Biden’s approval to make June 19 an annual federal holiday, which will be marked a day early for 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey announced state offices would follow suit and close Friday.

The Montgomery County Commission and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed have since decided county and city offices will also be closed.

