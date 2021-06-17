Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Officer injured in Capitol riot says GOP congressman refused to shake his hand

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was injured in the Capitol insurrection is blasting a GOP congressman.

Officer Michael Fanone said he had a tense exchange with Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde in the Capitol on Wednesday.

He said Clyde’s behavior was an insult to him and all law enforcement who responded to the Jan. 6 riot.

Fanone said the encounter began when he cordially greeted Clyde.

“I extended my hand to shake his hand. He just stared at me,” Fanone said. “I asked him if he was going to shake my hand, and he told me that he didn’t know who I was.

“So, I introduced myself. I said that I was Officer Michael Fanone, that I was a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who fought on Jan. 6 to defend the Capitol, and as a result, I suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as a heart attack after having been tased numerous times at the base of my skull, as well as being severely beaten.

“At that point, the congressman turned away from me, pulled out his cellphone, looked like he was attempting to pull up, like, an audio recording app on his phone and again, like, never acknowledged me at any point. As soon as the elevator doors opened, he ran as quickly as he could like a coward.”

Clyde was one of the 21 House Republicans who voted against legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who defended the Capitol.

Clyde’s office has not commented.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery is blocking all lanes, according to the Alabama Department...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Highway 80 in Montgomery
Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death...
Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
The US Supreme Court with two major rulings today -- first, the high court throwing out a...
SCOTUS makes two major rulings
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
Sammy arrived at the facility last week.
Happy birthday, Sammy!