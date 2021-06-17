One more dry day before a tropical system arrives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today is out last entirely dry day with low humidity in the forecast. It’ll be mainly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

It'll be mostly sunny with low humidity and low 90s today. (WSFA 12 News)

We have another pleasant night ahead tonight with lows in the upper 60s with high clouds moving in from the south. It will stay dry.

Then comes the tropical humidity and rain. That will be courtesy of an early season tropical system still down in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The system in the Gulf of Mexico will likely track just to our north this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

That system still has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northward toward the northwestern Gulf Coast -- probably making landfall somewhere in Louisiana. If it gets named, it will become Claudette.

Regardless of whether or not it officially develops, though, our impacts will virtually be the same. A surge of deep tropical moisture is coming for the Deep South no matter what happens with the system.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and spin-up tornadoes are possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

That will lead to a return of very muggy conditions and a good chance of widespread rain this weekend. The highest coverage of rain and embedded thunderstorms will likely come Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as early as Friday afternoon, though, as that initial push of tropical moisture arrives.

High rain chances this weekend before they come back down a bit next week. (WSFA 12 News)

There is still some disagreement between models with this system since it hasn’t formed an exact center of circulation yet. Exactly where the most or heaviest rain will fall is still at least a little uncertain, but we’ll get a better grip on it by Friday.

As of now, model guidance suggests a solid 3-6″ of rain for everyone across the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Some higher totals will be possible depending on how the system comes together and moves. Totals in that range would lead to the possibility of some flash flooding and river flooding.

Very muggy conditions return this weekend as tropical moisture surges in. (WSFA 12 News)

It will also be breezy while the system impacts us over the weekend. Wind gusts of 20-35 mph are likely for most. Then there’s the threat of a few spin-up tornadoes since we will likely be positioned on the eastern side of the center once it moves inland. That threat isn’t set in stone, but it’s something to watch.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.