Potential Tropical Cyclone Three to bring rain our way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Three (PTC 3) is organizing in the Gulf and could become a tropical/subtropical depression or storm tonight or tomorrow morning. Landfall is aimed at the Louisiana coast, then the disturbance will move east and head over Alabama.

PTC 3 (WSFA 12 News)

As this system makes landfall and turns toward us, it will bring some tropical threats to our area:

Tropical Threats (WSFA 12 News)

Flooding: As PTC 3 heads towards the northern Gulf Coast, it will send a surge of tropical moisture our way. We’ll feel the first impacts of this tomorrow with an increase in humidity. A few showers are possible, but the majority of the rain will arrive Saturday and Sunday morning.

Exactly where the most or heaviest rain will fall over the weekend is still at least a little uncertain, but models will get a better grip on it as PTC 3 continues to organize over the next several hours. As of now, model guidance suggests around 2-6″ of rain for everyone across the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Some higher totals will be possible depending on how the system comes together and moves. There is a risk of flash flooding and river flooding during this time.

New model runs have PTC 3 moving faster than originally thought - that means the majority of the rain will fall Saturday and Sunday morning, but we could start drying out later Sunday.

Widespread rain is likely this weekend (WSFA 12 News)

Wind: It will also be breezy while the system impacts us this weekend. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are possible. This could bring down some tree limbs and knock out power to a handful of places.

Tornado: There’s a low, but nonzero, threat of a few spin-up tornadoes as we’ll be positioned on the right side of the center of the storm. This is a risk we’ll continue to watch; check back in for updates.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

