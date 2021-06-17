State, county emergency management officials warn of possible flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With thunderstorms off the Gulf Coast, emergency management officials are monitoring the possibility of heavy rain and wind across the state.

“There are impacts and depending on where you live and how much rain you get, you could have a disaster in your community,” said Brian Hastings, director of the Alabama EMA.

Depending on the precise track, strong wind and isolated tornadoes could develop in parts of the state, but the top concern right now is flooding. Some parts of Alabama could get 4-8 inches of rain.

“If your drains and sewers aren’t cleaned out and draining well, they can back up really quickly and wreak havoc on a neighborhood,” Hastings said.

EMA officials in the River Region say heavy rain in low-lying areas is of concern.

“Our lower areas, like out in the Autaugaville area and places like that. Those are the areas that we really get concerned with,” Autauga County EMA director Ernie Baggett said.

Autaugaville is out on the water.

“We’re in the summertime area where there’s a lot of people who are visiting the river and kind of enjoying those outdoor activities, so those are our areas of concern,” Baggett said.

The Elmore County EMA said flooding along the Coosa and Tallapoosa Rivers, which merge into the Alabama River, and numerous creeks is something to potentially expect.

“Being aware, (we’re) watching for flash flooding,” Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett said. “That’ll be our major concern and thing we’ll be really watching for.”

The public is encouraged to keep an eye on nearby drainage to help prevent clogs.

“Look at the drain out by your house,” Baggett said. “If there’s leaves or something in it, just kind of rake them out.”

