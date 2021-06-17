Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery is blocking all lanes, according to the Alabama Department...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Highway 80 in Montgomery
Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death...
Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and...
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Juneteenth signing is great moment in history, Biden says
Montgomery police have provided updates on two separate fatal shootings from June 12, 2021.
Updates given in separate Saturday shooting deaths in Montgomery