Updates given in separate Saturday shooting deaths in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have provided updates on two separate fatal shootings that happened early Saturday.

The initial homicide investigation of Daniel Ellison, 37, of Clanton, is now classified as a death investigation instead.

According to police, Ellison was found fatally shot in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 4:15 a.m. June 12. The circumstances of the shooting were not released.

Ellison was the second fatal shooting around that time. Police say Joseph McLean, 26, was found dead in the 700 block of Robinson Street about an hour earlier. Police say McLean’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

