VA Secretary tours COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough toured a COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by the American Legion, in collaboration with their conference for veterans and their families.

McDonough joined second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in Birmingham before making the trip down to Montgomery Thursday.

“Alabama has given enormously to the country and its men and women that defend us, and you have a great per capita of veterans almost unmatched in the Country. One thing we all can do to protect those veterans now is get vaccinated,” McDonough said.

The clinic will be back Friday at the Union Station Train Shed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s open to anyone 18 and older.

