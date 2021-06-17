Advertise
Wetumpka woman, 89, killed in 3-vehicle Montgomery crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 89-year-old Wetumpka woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Louise Widner, 89, was a passenger in one of the three vehicles that collided around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and McLemore Drive.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found Widner in a 2016 Kia Spectra. The drive was uninjured but Widner suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where she died.

None of the other drivers and passengers of the three vehicles were injured, according to the police department.

An ongoing investigation indicates that the Kia was traveling eastbound on Atlanta Highway, attempting to make a left turn onto McLemore Drive, when the driver failed to yield the right of way.

Widner is Montgomery’s 12th traffic fatality victim of 2021.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

