Wetumpka's Farmer's Market opens Thursdays through August

If you’re looking for fresh produce and products, look no further than the Wetumpka Farmer’s...
If you’re looking for fresh produce and products, look no further than the Wetumpka Farmer’s Market.((Source: City of Wetumpka Facebook))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for fresh produce and products, look no further than the Wetumpka Farmer’s Market.

The market, which takes every Thursday until the end of August, will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Live music and food vendors will also be on hand for residents to enjoy.

The city of Wetumpka began its second Farmer’s Market event of the season the first week in June. It is state certified through the Department of Agriculture’s Farmer’s Market Authority and features locally grown fresh produce from farms throughout the state.

In addition to fruits and vegetables, Farmer’s Market manager Dakota Steed said the market will also feature two local honey vendors, meats from Georges’ River Market and Butchery, and a vendor with homemade casseroles and desserts.

For more information, visit the city of Wetumpka’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

