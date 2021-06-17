WSFA to livestream Sixth Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off on June 21

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WSFA) - Spectacular beachfront views and mouthwatering aromas will greet those who witness an Alabama Gulf Coast competition Monday night, and it promises to get hotter than a seafood gumbo.

For those who can’t make it to the coast, you’re still in luck! It’ll broadcast live on WSFA.com starting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21. (Check this page that day for the live stream viewer.)

Four chefs, among the best at their craft, will take part in the Sixth Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off. The cook with the last spatula standing will represent Alabama in the 17th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans this upcoming August.

Challengers include Michael Andrzejewski of Fisher’s, located in Orange Beach; Brandon Burleson of Sparta Academy Nutrition Program, located in Evergreen; Kelly Hargroves of Wind Creek Hotel & Casino, located in Montgomery; and Scott Simpson of The Depot, located in Auburn.

They’ll each have one hour to finish their recipe and present it to the waiting judges.

Chef Andrzejewski will cook Gulf Tripletail with Smoked Fish Fritters, Bacon Jam and Green Herb Puree

Chef Burleson will cook Flame Kissed Margarita Shrimp over Warm Esquites (Mexican Street Corn Salad) with Alabama Blue Crab

Chef Hargroves will cook a Gulf BBQ Plate: Fish, Grits and Greens

Chef Simpson will cook Pan Seared Gulf Yellow Edge Grouper Stuffed Poblano Chile on Gulf Shrimp, Sweet Corn and Conecuh Bacon Risotto with Cilantro Crema

Martie Duncan, a Birmingham native, chef, author and Food Network personality will be the event’s host/emcee.

“With some of the best chefs across the state of Alabama competing, this year’s Cook-Off will truly be an event you don’t want to miss,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and program administrator of the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission.

2021 will mark the first time the annual cook-off tournament will be held as an independent event, and it will be the first hosted at The Lodge at Gulf State Park where chefs will create their winning plates on open the terrace amid the backdrop of the Gulf Coast’s beaches.

