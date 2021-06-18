Advertise
Alabama Power Company preps for storm season

The Alabama Power Company is on standby if storms affect the state.(Source: Alabama NewsCenter)
By Brady Talbert
Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With storms off the Gulf Coast and heavy rain and wind in the forecast, Alabama is preparing for the hurricane season.

“Even though it’s a small storm, we can take this as our preparedness exercise as our community, on how we will respond when this could be a significant, serious storm,” Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said.

This weekend’s weather is projected to have a low impact on the state, but the Alabama Power Company is on standby if powerlines do fall.

“Our storm center has been in constant communication, internally and externally, to make sure that we have the resources where there needed to respond where outages do occur,” Mike Jordan with Alabama Power said.

The company is urging the public to also be prepared this storm season.

“There’s no time that’s the wrong time to be prepared for storms,” Jordan said. “Regardless of whether the predictions are for this to be a large storm or a smaller storm, customers should always be – this time of year – prepared for whatever the tropics or whatever severe thunderstorm, you know, might bring.”

If Louisiana experiences a loss of power and requires additional assistance, Alabama Power said its trucks may be deployed.

“Those decisions are all made following the storm, to know where the damage is the greatest, and where the needs exist,” Jordan said.

If houses lose electricity, Alabama Power customers can use the company’s outage map to track the estimated repair time of power in specific areas. They can also text “Enroll” to 272-688 for updates.

Outages can be called in using (800) 888-2726.

