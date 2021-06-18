Armory Learning Arts Center to host ‘Movie Night Under The Stars’ series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Armory Learning Arts Center will be hosting a series of movie nights this summer.

The event, “Movie Night Under The Stars,” will take place every Thursday from June 17 until July 22 at dusk. Event organizers say the free event features classic movies from the 1950s and 60s.

The movies featured are:

June 17: A Raisin in the Sun

June 24: West Side Story

July 1: Shane

July 8: On the Waterfront

July 15: Singin’ in the Rain

July 22: North by Northwest

There will free popcorn and drinks for sale, according to organizers. Those attending are asked to provide seating arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.