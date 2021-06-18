Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Armory Learning Arts Center to host ‘Movie Night Under The Stars’ series

The Arts Council is housed in Montgomery's Armory Learning Arts Center.
The Arts Council is housed in Montgomery's Armory Learning Arts Center.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Armory Learning Arts Center will be hosting a series of movie nights this summer.

The event, “Movie Night Under The Stars,” will take place every Thursday from June 17 until July 22 at dusk. Event organizers say the free event features classic movies from the 1950s and 60s.

The movies featured are:

  • June 17: A Raisin in the Sun
  • June 24: West Side Story
  • July 1: Shane
  • July 8: On the Waterfront
  • July 15: Singin’ in the Rain
  • July 22: North by Northwest

There will free popcorn and drinks for sale, according to organizers. Those attending are asked to provide seating arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery is blocking all lanes, according to the Alabama Department...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Highway 80 in Montgomery
Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death...
Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kelly Circle on June 17,...
Police: Woman critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Tuskegee Housing Authority gets almost $180K for broadband expansion
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
The 80-acre park being developed off Trotman Road was donated by John “Bubba” Trotman and family.
80-acre multifunction park under development in Pike Road