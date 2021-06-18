Advertise
Auburn police arrest rape suspect on felony warrant

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested a rape suspect on a felony warrant.

On June 15, Auburn police arrested 21-year-old Koreyan D’Andre McBride on a felony warrant charging him with rape second degree.

An investigation began June 3, when officers responded to an incident in the 1200 block of South College St. The incident involved a juvenile that was younger than 16, but older than 12. During the investigation, it was determined that sexual intercourse occurred between the juvenile and an adult.

Koreyan D’Andre McBride was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

McBride was arrested on June 16 and transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $25,000 bond.

