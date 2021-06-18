Fatalities confirmed in major crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed multiple people have died in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

The exact number of deaths and vehicles involved is unclear and few other details are available, but a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene notes there are 18-wheelers involved.

Troopers have detoured 231 South heading to Troy. Highway 231 North is now split into both a north and southbound lane of traffic, which is moving slowly in both directions.

Emergency officials on scene at a wreck on U.S. 82 and Highway 231. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

A medical helicopter and multiple first responders are on the scene.

The closure will last for an undetermined amount of time. Commuters should seek an alternate route at this time.

