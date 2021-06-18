Advertise
Fatalities confirmed in major crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed multiple people have died in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

The exact number of deaths and vehicles involved is unclear and few other details are available, but a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene notes there are 18-wheelers involved.

Troopers have detoured 231 South heading to Troy. Highway 231 North is now split into both a north and southbound lane of traffic, which is moving slowly in both directions.

Emergency officials on scene at a wreck on U.S. 82 and Highway 231.
Emergency officials on scene at a wreck on U.S. 82 and Highway 231.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

A medical helicopter and multiple first responders are on the scene.

Major crash closes Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
Major crash closes Highway 231 in Montgomery County.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

The closure will last for an undetermined amount of time. Commuters should seek an alternate route at this time.

Major crash closes Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
Major crash closes Highway 231 in Montgomery County.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

