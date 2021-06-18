Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot

By WMTW staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine funeral director’s license and the license of his cremation business have been suspended for 30 days after the Board of Funeral Services found 11 bodies unrefrigerated and decomposing at the business.

“Knowing my dad was sitting there, rotting, disgusts me,” said Melissa Pelletier.

Her dad Mike was 62 years old when he died at a Lewiston hospital of COVID-19 and a brain hemorrhage on May 6.

The hospital referred her to Affordable Cremation Solution. His body was delivered to the cremation business on May 7.

She had trouble getting any information though about the process and made countless calls to the owner, Kenneth Kincer.

She said the response was, “Oh, he’s in the process of getting cremated right now. You’ll hear from us Monday.”

When days turned into weeks, she called another funeral home to intervene. That funeral home retrieved her father’s body over the Memorial Day weekend.

She said she spoke with the person who picked up her dad’s remains.

“She said he wasn’t in a freezer. He was just sitting in a bag in the basement,” Pelletier said. “I just can’t even think about it, just disgusted.”

Investigators from the Board of Funeral services made several visits to the business in April and May and found 11 bodies decomposing and unrefrigerated. Some had been there for two months.

“No family should have to go through this. I shouldn’t have to go through this. We’re going through enough just losing our loved ones, you know, and it’s just not fair,” Pelletier said.

The business has shut down, and now the families are grieving again.

“I don’t think that this place, this guy, this owner of this place should get away with this,” Pelletier said. “And I’m going to lawyer up and make sure that that doesn’t happen. I’m going to fix this.”

An attorney for Affordable Cremation Solution had no comment.

Kincer has a hearing on the suspension before the Board of Funeral Services next month.

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kelly Circle on June 17,...
Police: Woman critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.
Alabama state offices closed Friday to mark Juneteenth
This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette soon!
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three to bring rain our way
Black Alabama mayor accused of assault by the city’s white former police chief says the two got...
Mayor: Former police chief refused to hire Black officers
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead
A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd is now on display in Newark, New Jersey.
Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark
This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette soon!
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three to bring rain our way
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities