Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey Awards COVID-19 recovery funds to 6 Alabama counties

Gov. Kay Ivey. (Source: File Photo)
Gov. Kay Ivey. (Source: File Photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $2.6 million to six Alabama counties to help them overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor’s office, the grants awarded to Etowah, Lee, Clarke, Coffee, Houston and Pike counties are part of more than $40 million allocated to the state under a special community development block grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The grant funds, made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

  • Lee County was awarded $500,000 and will allocate funds for assistance with rent and utility bill payment assistance and food distribution.
  • Clarke County was awarded $300,000 to provide rent and utility bill assistance to low- and moderate-income families and provide personal protective equipment for first responders.
  • Coffee County was awarded $500,000 and will construct an emergency operations center.
  • Houston County was awarded $400,000 and will supply the county with a mobile testing and vaccination unit and construct a storage area for personal protection equipment.
  • Pike County was awarded $400,000 to purchase two ambulances for its fire department.

“It is imperative for our own safety and welfare and for the sake of the economy that we put COVID-19 behind us and get on with our lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am hopeful these funds will be beneficial in assisting these counties to help their residents as we continue to take great steps to overcome the pandemic.”

Additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed, according to the governor.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kelly Circle on June 17,...
Police: Woman critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.
Alabama state offices closed Friday to mark Juneteenth
This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette soon!
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three to bring rain our way
Black Alabama mayor accused of assault by the city’s white former police chief says the two got...
Mayor: Former police chief refused to hire Black officers
Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found the victim in life-threatening...
Wetumpka woman, 89, killed in 3-vehicle Montgomery crash

Latest News

If you’re looking for fresh produce and products, look no further than the Wetumpka Farmer’s...
Wetumpka’s Farmer’s Market opens Thursdays through August
The sounds of summer have returned to The Shoppes at EastChase. Summer Nights at The Shoppes,...
EastChase ‘Summer Nights at The Shoppes’ underway
The Alabama Seafood Cook-Off will stream live on our website starting at 6 p.m. on June 21.
WSFA to livestream Sixth Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off on June 21
In this photo taken May 5, 2021, Melanie Paige closes her eyes as she gets her first COVID-19...
Black community has new option for health care: The church