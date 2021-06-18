‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K

Advertise
By CNN staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - A real estate agent is calling a Colorado Springs property “the house from hell,” and it can be yours for just $590,000.

While it’s not “The Amityville Horror,” the five-bedroom home has a set of non-paranormal challenges.

The seller was originally going to let it go into foreclosure, but suddenly the housing market got so hot that almost anything is selling.

It’s not haunted, but the home has been badly vandalized. And the odor inside is so overwhelming you not only smell it, you can “feel it,” the agent says.

But on the plus side, “the house from hell” is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said to be in the $750,000 to $800,000 range.

The agent listing it has already turned down a sight-unseen offer for $625,000.

She said in good conscience she needs to be sure the buyer comes and smells it first.

