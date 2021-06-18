Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide

By Lauren Andrego and Gage Cureton
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — An Eagle Lake 3-year-old was born with a syndrome that’s been diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide. Today, her family is reaching out for a helping hand.

Chloe Hoyle was born in 2018 with Bohring-Opitz syndrome, a genetic disability that affects her growth, development and organs. For her whole life, she has used a tracheostomy tube to breathe and a g-tube to eat.

Her parents, Kristen and Joshua, are now asking for help with medical expenses.

Since Chloe needs 24-hour care, Joshua left his job shortly after she was born. The family of five, soon to be six, says they are overwhelmed with medical bills and monthly care costs.

But through it all, they say they’re thankful for each learning moment and memory that comes.

“We went to Rochester thinking we were just checking on her heart, and he came back out and he said, ‘There’s this huge list of things, and I’m so sorry,’” Chloe’s dad, Joshua Hoyle, said. “And I was like, ‘Well, do we still have a heartbeat? Her heart beats, right?’ And I said, OK, well we have something to be thankful for. And now, we’ll just make it a matter of prayer. Now we know the things to be praying about.”

Financial contributions can be made via the GoFundMe campaign or by sending a contribution to “@Chloes_Crew” on Venmo.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kelly Circle on June 17,...
Police: Woman critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.
Alabama state offices closed Friday to mark Juneteenth
This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette soon!
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three to bring rain our way
Black Alabama mayor accused of assault by the city’s white former police chief says the two got...
Mayor: Former police chief refused to hire Black officers
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County

Latest News

This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette soon!
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three to bring rain our way
More children being diagnosed with RSV
Children’s of Alabama seeing more patients with RSV than COVID-19
Ivey hosts ceremonial bill signing
Ivey hosts ceremonial bill signing
Food for Thought 6/17
Food for Thought 6/17