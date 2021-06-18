New turf installed at John Mark Stallings Field

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - John Mark Stallings Field at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium is operational once again thanks to new turf.

According to Faulkner University, crews installed new turf after a sinkhole manifested in the facility in spring 2020. The installation of new turf has cleared the way for the university’s football and soccer programs to resumer activities in the on-campus facility.

For the 2020 season, Faulkner’s men’s and women’s soccer teams played at the Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex in Montgomery while the football team played its games at Cramton Bowl.

The football field portion of the new turf features alternating shades of green every five yards as part of the basic surface leading into black end zones designed to mimic the Tine Davis Gymnasium floor baseline pattern put in place ahead of the 2020-2021 season, according to university officials. The end zones consist of the word “Eagles.” The end zones also have the F-Wing logo that emblazons the helmets of the football team.

Remaining from the original turf design is the “John Mark Stallings Field” nomenclature in white lettering with a royal blue outline centered diagonally at each 25 yard line. University officials said new features include a royal blue outline around the numerals as well as a black border around the sidelines of the football field.

The soccer field portion of the playing field is marked by the Columbia blue lines, setting it off from the football field while also complementing the volleyball lines of the same color inside Tine Davis Gymnasium. Univeristy officials added that the F-Shield logo sits just out of bounds in each corner of the soccer field.

