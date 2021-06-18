Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Postal work continues despite first Juneteenth federal holiday

The U.S. Postal Service will continue delivering mail on both Friday and Saturday for 2021...
The U.S. Postal Service will continue delivering mail on both Friday and Saturday for 2021 because there wasn't enough time to plan for the first federal observation of Juneteenth.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal employees have Friday off and many states and counties have followed suit, closing their offices on short notice to mark the first federal holiday of Juneteenth.

But the U.S. Postal Service will continue delivering mail on both Friday and Saturday for 2021.

It all comes down to timing, according to a spokesperson for the USPS. President Joe Biden only signed the measure into law Thursday, giving little time for preparation to observe the June 19th holiday on Friday, since it falls on a weekend.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to cease the operations of the Postal Service to accommodate an observance over the next 24-48 hours,” USPS spokeswoman Deb Fetterly said, noting that the agency is part of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

“Closing down our operations without providing appropriate time would lead to operational disruptions and be a disservice to our customers and those who rely upon us,” Fetterly explained. For that reason, the Postal Service will be operating on June 18 and 19, 2021, on a normal schedule, serving our customers to the best of our ability.”

That might not be the case in years to come, however. Fetterly said the the postal service is “fully supportive” of the new holiday and it will undertake a discussion about recognizing it in the future with its union, management associations and other stakeholders.

Despite the postal system being created by the Constitution, the mail delivery service is only considered a quasi-federal agency under the executive branch. It receives no federal tax dollars, instead relying on stamp and supply sales to support itself.

The USPS is one of the largest employers in the United States with more than 600,000 employees who deliver nearly half the world’s mail.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kelly Circle on June 17,...
Police: Woman critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.
Alabama state offices closed Friday to mark Juneteenth
This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette soon!
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three to bring rain our way
Black Alabama mayor accused of assault by the city’s white former police chief says the two got...
Mayor: Former police chief refused to hire Black officers
Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found the victim in life-threatening...
Wetumpka woman, 89, killed in 3-vehicle Montgomery crash

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey. (Source: File Photo)
Gov. Ivey Awards COVID-19 recovery funds to 6 Alabama counties
Alabama's unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in May, down sharply from a year earlier as the...
Alabama jobless rate drops to 3.4% as recovery continues
This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette soon!
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three to bring rain our way
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lawsuit against former Ozark chief settled for $1.8 million