Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Tuskegee Housing Authority gets almost $180K for broadband expansion

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Internet Society has awarded a grant of nearly $180,000 to the Tuskegee Housing Authority for its Jesup “Cyber Wagon” Project.

The project is intended to provide broadband access to low-income and Black communities experiencing a lack of high-speed internet access.

The grant is part of nearly $1 million in grants from the Internet Society shared by five recipients in the country.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
2 arrested after Montgomery woman’s ‘suicide’ found to be homicide
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation on Woodley Road near...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 80 in Montgomery is blocking all lanes, according to the Alabama Department...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Highway 80 in Montgomery
Chauncey Alonzo Shines, a former teacher and coach at Montgomery's BrewTech, was arrested...
Former Montgomery teacher, coach arrested on ethics charge
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted in connection to the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death...
Suspect identified, sought in May 6 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

The Arts Council is housed in Montgomery's Armory Learning Arts Center.
Armory Learning Arts Center to host ‘Movie Night Under The Stars’ series
Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kelly Circle on June 17,...
Police: Woman critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
The 80-acre park being developed off Trotman Road was donated by John “Bubba” Trotman and family.
80-acre multifunction park under development in Pike Road