Tuskegee Housing Authority gets almost $180K for broadband expansion

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Internet Society has awarded a grant of nearly $180,000 to the Tuskegee Housing Authority for its Jesup “Cyber Wagon” Project.

The project is intended to provide broadband access to low-income and Black communities experiencing a lack of high-speed internet access.

The grant is part of nearly $1 million in grants from the Internet Society shared by five recipients in the country.

